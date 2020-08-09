The three main candidates for the Waiariki electorate all agree the environment is important and New Zealand as a whole should treat it with respect.

In this Local Focus video all three explain their commitment to the whenua in different ways.

"Businesses should be mindful of the environment," says Vision NZ party leader and Waiariki candidate Hannah Tamaki.

Māori Party candidate Rawiri Waititi says that without an environment there is no economy.



"Climate change is one of the biggest issues facing humanity at this time and if we don't do anything about that we're going to have nothing."

Labour candidate Tamati Coffey says the environment is everything. "If you haven't got a good environment you haven't got anything."