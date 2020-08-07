Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has revealed what her predecessor Sir John Key left behind in the parliamentary office - and it's not what you'd expect.
Ardern appeared on ZM's morning show with Fletch, Vaughan & Megan today, where she spoke about what happens at the end of term in Parliament, with Thursday the final day, which the radio hosts compared to "the last day of school".
"It is one of those funny things, we finish up with speeches in the house, and we all come back, you just don't know where you will be sitting in the classroom, when we come back," Ardern said, referring the upcoming general election.
The hosts joked about whether they cleared their offices out, or just left them as is.
"No one wants to jinx it and do anything to suggest they would or wouldn't be coming back. We all just kind of leave and hope for the best," Ardern said.
She was asked if she hadn't yet carved her name into the desk - she hadn't. "My predecessors haven't done that," Ardern said.
She then revealed something what Key had left behind.
"Although John Key did leave his little shorthand of phone numbers taped into the inside of the desk drawer. I have never dialled them."
"So Bronagh, extension 44," one of the hosts joked. "Max, dial 484."
"I have never dialled them," Ardern said.
The Prime Minister also discussed the ramping up of preparations this week for a potential second outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.
There are just 23 active cases in the country, all in managed isolation, and it has been 98 days since any cases in the community.
However, with cases worldwide continuing to rise rapidly experts say it is only a matter of time before there is community transmission here once again.
Ardern said for the last few weeks they had been indicating if there was another outbreak, masks would be part of the plan.
"We are now just saying it should be part of your kit. If there is a resurgence, it is likely we will use masks as part of our plan."