

Rod Stewart will not be playing in Napier this year due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

His Mission Estate concert has been rescheduled for April 2022. He was originally meant to croon to the crowds on November 14 and 15.

Mission Estate made the "regrettable but in the current global environment unavoidable" concert postponement announcement on Thursday.

The announcement left Wendy Schollum, a big Stewart fan and Hastings District councillor, "extremely disappointed".

"All I could think about was 'thanks again 2020'," she said.

"I bought tickets to the Mission Estate concerts and there was eight of us going. We get together each year for the concerts and we have been to all of Rod's concerts at the Mission.

"And while we understand that travel restrictions means he can't make it, it is still hugely disappointing."

Schollum and her friends will coordinate to see if they could retain the tickets for 2022, instead of seeking a refund.

Ticket holders have two options - they can keep their booking and will be issued new tickets for the rescheduled date.

Bookings for November 14 will be issued new tickets to April 9, 2022, and bookings for November 15 will be issued new tickets to April 10, 2022.

The second option is getting a refund - for which the booking will be cancelled, and a full refund issued to the purchasing credit card.

Mission Estate will commence issuing refunds on the week starting September 7. All refunds will be issued within five business days after that date.

"The concerts are an excuse for us to catch up when life gets in the way," Schollum said.

"But while we can't get international acts performing here we are hugely lucky to have a huge amount of local talent and celebrating that.

"Whilst we are disappointed about Rod, we are going to use the time to support local artists.

"Covid-19 has given us an excuse to celebrate homegrown talent."

She said apart from local artists there were "so much happening" events-wise locally too.

"We have the Hawke's Bay Arts Festival and Fringe in the 'Stings which I am involved in."

Fringe in the 'Stings is run on the smell of an oily rag with help from the Hastings City Business Association.

It is supported by people who are as passionate as we are, in whichever way they can, whether cash, time, skills or stuff. Without them Fringe in the 'Stings would have just been one of those great ideas that disappeared when the hangover arrived.

"It will run over October 8,9, and 10. So nearly around the time Rod was supposed to be here."