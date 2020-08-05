Dear Lotto players of New Zealand, there's both good and bad news following the $34 million Powerball draw last night.

The bad is that no one actually won the mammoth jackpot, the good is that the potentially second-highest individual Lotto haul could be won on Saturday.

That's right because no tickets matched up to the numbers drawn out during last night's draw, Powerball will be worth a whopping $38m over the weekend.

But with Powerball's jackpot increasing to that amazing figure, how much is it really?

Advertisement

If you won and decided to devote all of the coin to buying McDonald's Big Mac's off Uber Eats ($8), you'd be left with over 4.7 million burgers.

Avocados more your thing? At just $3 from Countdown, you could buy yourself 12.6 million - think of all the smashed avo dishes you could make.

You could buy this 2014 Lamborghini Aventador coupe, and 70 odd more like it, with your winnings. Photo / Driven

You could also buy you and your neighbours all Lamborghini Aventador's, given the price of this one in the Bay of Plenty, you'd end up with 72 just like it.

And if you wanted to buy yourself a mansion in the beautiful Queenstown region, it wouldn't be a problem given your new-found wealth.

This 37,990sq m property has five bedrooms and five bathrooms and also boasts gorgeous views of Lake Wakatipu and surrounding mountain ranges.

Upkeep of the property might be hard to maintain but at $19.5m, you'd still have $18.5m spare to throw around.

If the prize is won by an individual ticket holder it will be recorded as the second-highest Lotto prize in New Zealand's history of the game.

The record is held by a couple from the Hibiscus Coast who won $44.1m in 2016, meanwhile, a ticket worth $33.1m won in 2013 holds on to second.

Advertisement

Despite being no Division 1 Powerball winners last night, three people did win Division 2 Powerball and bagged $29,923 last night.

Strike was also claimed by one Lotto player and they took home $400,000.

The winning numbers were 5, 9, 19, 20, 22, 24. The bonus ball was 6, and Powerball was 4. The Strike numbers were 22, 20, 5, and 9.

The chances of winning Powerball aren't great at one in 38 million and since it started in 2001, only 191 players have won.

However, Lotto itself first started years prior in 1987 and since then, 943 people have become millionaires through the game.

To win Powerball, your ticket needs to have one ball drawn out of 10 linked to the Lotto draw, whereby six balls are drawn out of 40, followed by the bonus ball out of the remaining 34.