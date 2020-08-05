Grace Millane's killer will appeal his conviction and prison sentence today.
In February the man, who has name suppression, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum period of 17 years for murdering the British backpacker in an Auckland hotel room.
The Crown had argued the killer strangled Millane to death. His lawyers claimed the death was an accident which happened during rough sex.
Today's hearing will be heard in the Court of Appeal at Auckland.
Millane, who had been travelling the world, met her killer on dating app Tinder before they shared drinks at a few bars on the eve of her 22nd birthday in December 2018.
CCTV showed the pair appeared to be enjoying each others' company as they returned to his small downtown Auckland apartment.
But the university graduate would never leave the room alive - her body later found dumped in a shallow grave in the Waitākere Ranges.
After hearing from nearly 40 witnesses during the highly charged and emotional trial, the jury's decision was unanimous.
During the man's sentencing, Millane's mum Gillian said her kind and intelligent daughter's dream to travel the world had turned into a nightmare that ripped the family apart.
"She died terrified and alone in a room with you ... all her dreams and aspirations taken," Gillian Millane said in a victim impact statement.
Justice Simon Moore said this was not a case where the strangulation was driven by rage or was premeditated.
But Millane was vulnerable and appeared to be restrained, he said, while the 28-year-old killer's actions in photographing her naked body after the murder were "depraved".
"You were in a position of total physical dominance," the judge told the killer during sentencing.
"You were a stranger, she trusted you."
The murderer's lawyer, Ian Brookie, told the Herald that Rachael Reed QC will advocate for the man at the appeal.
"Sometimes trial lawyers consider that it may be helpful for another lawyer to review afresh the trial and sentence process when an appeal is being considered," Brookie said.
"That has been recommended to [my client] and has happened here, with our assistance. The appeals filed will be advanced by that lawyer for this reason."
A Crown Law spokeswoman said they had received notice of an appeal, while a police spokeswoman said it would be inappropriate for police to comment.