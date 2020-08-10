

A couple - one of whom has cancer - say they are running out of options to find a place to live in their caravan after being moved on from two campgrounds because of their six cats.



For two years, Deborah Norman and her husband, Glynn, who is battling bowel cancer, have lived in their self-contained $20,000 caravan, which was paid off in December last year.

"We bought it mainly because the rent was too dear," Norman said. "We only need power, that's all we need."

Prior to lockdown, the couple was residing at Rotorua's Sulphur Point for nine months.

However, due to Covid-19 restrictions, Norman said Housing First moved the pair and their feline friends to the All Seasons Holiday Park in Hannah's Bay. They were there for three months before Norman was told earlier this month her cats were causing trouble.

Now the couple has returned to Sulphur Point - with no access to power.

"They thought my cats were jumping in and out of windows, which they weren't."

However, park manager Kevin Thornborough said while dogs were allowed on site, there were strict protocols in place, ones that were difficult to instill with a cat.

"At least you can chain a dog up or put a leash on it. You can't do it with cats, they tend to roam."

Thornborough said the cats would be found on the bench in the communal kitchen and inside the units after staff had been airing them out.

Thornborough's concern was the cats could spray in the units.

"When we moved here to the park ourselves, we had a cat and we got rid of it, because of that very reason. We got rid of our own cat because it was going to be a problem."

When Norman first moved into the park Thornborough was unaware of the cats, but he told the Rotorua Daily Post he was happy for the couple to stay during the winter months, after lockdown, to "help them out".

And he said if it wasn't for the cats they would still be there.

"We evicted the cats, not them. It's unhygienic for us."

Norman was then a resident at Waiteti Stream Holiday Park until last Monday when the manager, Chris Feng, asked her to leave with the aid of the police.

He said the cats roamed around the park.

"I don't want my guests to be scratched by a cat. Work and Income told me they had cats, so I expected one or two, not six."

Norman remains adamant that her cats, which she did not get for "the sake of it", are not a "nuisance" but rescue cats that had been dumped.

Therefore, she does not want to give them up but is left wondering where they can go.

"I have had my cats for years. You know, it's like, sort of getting rid of your children."

Rotorua Property Investors Association president Debbie van den Broek said property owners were hesitant to lease out their homes to those with animals, due to concerns of damage.

"The cost of the damage sort of outweighs taking that risk with that particular tenant.

"If you've got a newly renovated home, with two cats, you'd probably find quite a few owners would take you but it's just getting up to that number of six.

She believed the Norman's were noble people to have taken in so many cats, but said from the property perspective when there were 40 people applying, she had to take the one with the least risk.

A SPCA spokeswoman said as long as the cats' physical and behavioural needs were being met, the organisation would not be concerned.

"It's okay to have cats in caravans, it's not illegal."