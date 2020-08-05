A shift worker driving home had his vehicle's windscreen smashed with a golf club after he was forced to stop in a terrifying late-night encounter.

Police are investigating reports of three incidents over two nights involving a vehicle apparently trying to force Silver Fern Farms freezing workers to stop driving.

The workers reported a vehicle had attempted to stop them on State Highway 2 between Takapau and Dannevirke, by "high beaming" their vehicles and driving erratically.

Police told Hawke's Bay Today they had talked to Silver Ferns Farms staff about the incidents, but could not comment any further while investigations took place.

Silver Ferns Farms declined to comment.

A worker's wife, who wants to remain anonymous, told Hawke's Bay Today her husband was driving home from his night shift in Takapau around 1am, three weeks ago, when he was chased by a car driving erratically with "full beam" lights on.

"My husband slowed down thinking they needed to pass but the car then pulled in front of him and slammed its brakes on causing him to have to do the same," she said.

"Three males then got out of the car, one with a golf club which they used to smash the windscreen in with. Luckily he reacted quick enough to speed off before they could get to his door.

The trio kept chasing the man, but then targeted his colleague.

"Luckily my husband had warned him and he was able to evade them and get home unharmed."

She said her husband had also learned of a similar incident last week involving four or five night shift workers in a vehicle headed to Dannevirke.

Her husband was reluctant to drive home from work at night, or do night shifts and had been affected 'greatly' affected, by the incident.

"These people are after something and its not just a one-off," she said.