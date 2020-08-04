A government investment of $19.2m to help Hawke's Bay Regional Council mitigate climate change is set to create 63 new jobs in the region.

The funding forms part of the $3 billion allocated to infrastructure projects from the government's Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund and will help four projects related to flood protection.

The Heretaunga Plains Flood Control Scheme, Wairoa River Scheme and two areas of the Upper Tukituki Flood Control Scheme - erosion control near SH50 bridge and gravel extraction - will receive funding.

HBRC group manager asset management Chris Dolley said staff will be planning each project in detail over the coming weeks.

"We only just found out about the extra funding this week, and are now working out the timing of logistics around each of the projects," he said.

HBRC chief executive James Palmer said it is vital to focus on helping communities adapt to climate change, despite the "unprecedented disruption" caused by Covid-19. Photo / File

HBRC chief executive James Palmer says the announcement is welcome news from Wairoa to Central Hawke's Bay.

"Covid-19 has been an unprecedented disruption, but it's vital that the focus remains helping our communities adapt to climate change, which is the biggest threat to the region's wellbeing," he said.

"This funding reinforces the regional council's commitment to stimulating a climate-smart recovery to address the economic issues facing the region from both Covid-19 and the recent drought."

The funding follows a combined set of proposals by regional councils in response to the government's call for projects to stimulate the economy and create jobs in response to Covid-19.

Palmer said the funding will give local landowners, primary producers and industry greater certainty of long-term protection.

"In recent years, the network of Hawke's Bay waterways have been subject to extended dry periods, but may just as readily need to stand up to severe rainfall and pressure this will put on flood protection schemes," he said.

Planning is under way for work to start in the next couple of months, according to HBRC.