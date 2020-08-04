Police are at the scene of an incident in the West Auckland suburb of Glen Eden.

Officers were called to the area about 10.30am, a police spokesman said.

"A section of Brunner Rd is currently closed while inquiries are conducted at the scene," he said.

Police are yet to give details about the nature of the incident.

However, a person has been taken into custody as a result.

"Police would like to reassure the community there is no cause for concern at this point in time," the spokesman said.