Okay, say a miracle happens and you end up with the winning ticket of tonight's eye-watering $34 million Lotto Powerball draw.

Without a doubt it would be a life-changing moment but what actually are your chances of winning and how much money is it really?

Right off the bat, your chances aren't that flash at a mere one in 38 million.

Your ticket needs to have one ball drawn out of 10 linked to the Lotto draw, whereby six balls are drawn out of 40, followed by the bonus ball out of the remaining 34.

Since the first ever Lotto New Zealand draw on August 1, 1987, the six most frequent numbers have been 1, 7, 22, 19, 18, and 12.

Meanwhile, the most frequently drawn Powerball numbers have been 2, followed by 3, 6, 1, 5, 8, 4, 7, 10, and 9.

If you haven't already forked out for tickets of the $34m draw, potentially the second-largest in Powerball history, those numbers might be of some use to you.

If the jackpot was won tonight, it would only be the second-largest ever if it was won by a single ticket holder.

Earlier this year, Powerball's biggest-ever jackpot of $50m was split by two winners after they both had the same numbers on their tickets, taking home $25.1 each.

Powerball has been running since 2001 and the largest ever prize was claimed in 2014 when a Hibiscus Coast couple won $44.1m.

But back to today, and the monster $34m up for grabs. Sure, it sounds like a lot - it definitely is - but how much is it really?

As of 11am, the haul equates to a little over US$22.5m, AUD$31.5m, and £17.2m.

However, given that the Covid-19 pandemic continues and New Zealand is effectively shut off from the world, you might be wanting to spend the cash locally.

The good news is there are plenty of ways to splurge your new-found fortune in the land of the long white cloud.

Just in time for the upcoming season, you could buy more than 11 million avocados from Countdown with your $34m.

You could also buy around four million McDonald's Big Mac's from Uber Eats - one for everyone in New Zealand if you were so inclined.

Never want to run out of toilet paper again? You'd be able to buy three million Purex toilet paper 12 packs from Pak'nSave - 36 million individual rolls.

If you're wanting to start a gym you could afford more than 28,000 treadmills from Rebel Sport.

However, despite all the possibilities you probably already have in mind what you want to spend your Powerball winnings on - the hard part is actually winning it.