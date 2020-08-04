

Two people were injured, one person trapped, and a parcel delivery van was totalled as two separate crashes caused problems on Hawke's Bay state highways within 40 minutes.

Police were called to a three-vehicle crash on Korokipo Rd, State Highway 50, near the intersection with Links Rd, Waiohiki, about 8.50am on Wednesday.

It is understood a courier van rolled in a collision with a car and a commercial truck on the road, and one person was trapped as a result.

Korokipo Rd, State Highway 50, is blocked after a crash. Photo / Shannon Johnstone

Photos from the scene showed the van severely damaged, but still filled with parcels.

A police spokeswoman said there were no reports of any injuries. A council clean up crew was required because of the amount of debris and glass on the road.

"We are advising people to avoid the area as there are diversions in place," a police spokeswoman said.

Two people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash near Te Aute College on Wednesday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

One lane was also blocked on State Highway 2, near Otane, following a two-vehicle crash earlier this morning.

Emergency services were at the scene of the crash that occurred near Te Aute College about 8.10am on Wednesday.

A St Johns Ambulance spokeswoman said two people were injured during the crash.

One patient with moderate injuries and another with minor injuries were treated.

One ambulance was sent to the scene.

The road fully reopened just after 9am.

