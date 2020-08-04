Police are investigating a homicide in Whenuapai, West Auckland, after a man died from injuries he suffered in an incident early this morning.

Emergency services were called to a property on Trig Rd, in Whenuapai, just before 2am.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor, of Waitematā Police, confirmed the death and police had earlier been called to the scene after a report that a man had suffered injuries.

Medical assistance was given to the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Our investigation is working to establish the full set of circumstances around this man's death," Proctor said.

A witness who arrived at the area about 3am said he saw up to three ambulance vehicles and up to 12 police cars parked along the road and down a long driveway.

He saw a woman being assisted by police officers.

"She was cuddling this little dog and she was crying," he said.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have information that may help officers with their investigation to come forward.

"Police would like to reassure the Whenuapai and wider west Auckland community that we are working hard to hold any person involved to account."

A scene guard will remain at the site throughout today.