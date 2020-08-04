Vote2020

Six Act MPs would make it into Parliament after the election based on current polling. The Herald's press gallery meets the candidates.

Number 1: David Seymour - leader - Epsom

With its current polling, Act

Number 2: Brooke Van Velden - Wellington Central

Number 3: Nicole McKee - Rongotai

Number 4: Chris Baillie - Nelson

Number 5: Simon Court - Te Atatū

Number 6: James McDowall - Waikato