Thousands of visitors to Central Hawke's Bay's iconic Taniwha Daffodils will miss out on the golden spectacle in September, with the ill-health of the family that runs it forcing its unexpected closure.

Esther Mabin said the decision to close the attraction just south of Waipukurau on State Highway 2 was a "difficult one", but one which had to be made.

"Barrie and Railene Mabin, who created Taniwha Daffodils 49 years ago, have both had

health challenges this year," Esther said.

"Having initially begun as a small fundraiser for Plunket, it takes the whole extended Mabin family team to run," she said.

"Now being open for the whole of September it has become a big event which involves substantial planning, family commitment, and many wonderful Plunket volunteers.

"Family and farm have to come first, and this September other family members have commitments which must take priority.

"Together with the obvious challenges of Covid-19 and the drought, we have reluctantly made the tough decision to close this spring."

Taniwha Daffodils: Decking the grounds in gold in 2019. Photo / File

Esther said the family realised the closure would be "disappointing" for the thousands of people who look forward to visiting annually, "especially so in this unusual year, when the whole community needs happy things to look forward to".

"The family will reassess the future of Taniwha Daffodils next year."

Taniwha Daffodils is located on State Highway 2, 10 minutes south of Waipukurau.

It's a working farm with a 100-year-old homestead and house paddock encompassing 8ha of trees, ponds and daffodils.

The history of how the vivid blooms came to life harks back more than four decades.

After her youngest son was born 40 years ago, Railene started selling daffodils for Plunket instead of baking cakes.

Over the years she has planted many hundreds of different varieties of daffodils and raised approximately $300,000 for Plunket.

In 2017 Railene was awarded the QSM for her services to charity and Plunket in particular through her tireless work selling daffodils.

She was also awarded lifetime membership of Plunket in Central Hawke's Bay in March 2017.