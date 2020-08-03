

A Hawke's Bay highway crossing where a woman pushing a bicycle was killed last year will be upgraded as part of a $2.7 million road safety project.

The Government on Tuesday morning announced funding for a new separated walking and cycleway path along Napier's Chambers and Ellison streets, one of the region's 'shovel-ready' projects.

It will also provide safer access for local students and residents across Marine Parade and State Highway 51, Transport Minister Phil Twyford and Police Minister Stuart Nash said today.

Twyford said the separated path will close a gap in the walking and cycling network between the shared path on Chambers Street and Marine Parade along Ellison Street, and along Te Awa Avenue from Ellison Street to Napier Boys' High School.

The project will create off-road access and upgrade current crossings across SH51 and Marine Parade.

It will also include a connection along Te Awa Avenue from Ellison Street to the Napier Boys' High School sports field, Twyford said.

"Significant numbers of commuters and recreational users use this area but this gap means there is not a continuous safe and reliable route."

Nash said the local community had "serious concerns" about road safety in this area which is heavily used by students, commuters, and people walking, jogging and cycling.

"This is a dangerous part of our off-road network.

"This cross city connection is further restricted by the railway line which means there are only a small number of places to cross safely. This means people tend to use less than safe crossing options.

"Just last year a much-loved 80-year-old local woman was tragically killed while cycling near the Ellison St intersection.

"Her wider family, including 47 mokopuna and 30 great mokopuna gathered to mourn her. It reinforced that every single road death casts a long shadow.

"This project will reduce the time those crossing the road are exposed to live traffic by narrowing the road."

Funding of $2.7 million has been allocated from the $50 billion Covid Response and Recovery Fund.

He also said more New Zealanders are choosing to walk, cycle or use e-scooters so it is "important the government keeps up with these changes and keeps people safe".