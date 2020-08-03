In an escalation of the conflict relating to the situation in Hong Kong, China is reportedly looking at suspending its extradition agreement with New Zealand.

Reuters reports that Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin announced the decision at a daily briefing.

The decision is said to have been made as an act of retaliation, after New Zealand suspended its existing extradition treaty with Hong Kong.

The two countries do not have a specific extradition treaty in place, which means there is no obligation to extradite. However, there is a discretionary process for ad hoc requests.

Advertisement

New Zealand announced the suspension of its extradition treaty with Hong Kong last week, as recent law changes were not consistent with "New Zealand's principles".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on July 28 that the new national security legislation in Hong Kong does not sit well with New Zealand's principles.

Ardern said those principles are "basic freedom of association and the right to take a political view".

When asked if New Zealand should expect repercussions from China, Ardern last week said the two countries have a "mature" relationship.

When asked about repercussions, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking last week: "The ball is in their court.

"There are 1.4 billion people in China who are desperate for our supplies ... There is every reason for the regime to be mindful of that."

Peters said if there were to be repercussions from China then New Zealand would maintain its belief in the will of law for democracy.

"We have acted purely independently. In the last year there have been circumstances where we have gone first and the others [countries] have gone later on.

Advertisement

"This decision was made when Foreign Affairs was asked to look at every ramification that might arise from what's happening in Hong Kong."