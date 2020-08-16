Between 2018 and 2020, Simon Bridges was leader of the National Party before being rolled in favour of Todd Muller. And we all know how that went.

Bridges' career as Member of Parliament for Tauranga has been more successful and long-lasting. Elected at the 2008 election, Bridges held a number of ministerial portfolios in the previous John Key government including economic development, transport and labour.

Before arriving at Parliament, his career began at a national law firm, rising through the ranks to become a Crown prosecutor.

In this Local Focus video, Bridges talks about the challenges facing Tauranga's explosive growth and what he plans to do about them.

Advertisement

Bridges also reveals an unusual study preference if he were to return to university.