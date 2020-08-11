Sitting Napier MP and Cabinet Minister Stuart Nash is in a good position to retain his seat in next month's general election.

For the third election in a row, National is putting a political rookie up against him. This year it is Nimon bus company general manager, Katie Nimon.

At the last election Nash won the seat with a majority of 5220 votes against then-National candidate David Elliot. But split voting shows 3248 more people giving their party vote to National than Labour. Clearly Napier electorate holds Nash in high regard.

In this Local Focus video, Nash outlines his links to the electorate and what makes him a candidate worth voting for.

He also answers some less important questions, like whether he prefers Tiger King or Downton Abbey!