New Zealand's latest Covid-19 figures are being announced by the Ministry of Health at 1pm today.

Yesterday, there were three new cases of the virus in managed isolation - one child and two women.

The child was linked to a previously reported case and arrived in New Zealand on July 14 from Pakistan, via Dubai.

One woman, in her 30s, arrived in New Zealand on July 28 from Los Angeles.

She's been staying at the Rydges in Auckland and tested positive for Covid-19 as part of routine testing around day three of her stay in managed isolation.

The second woman was in her 40s and arrived in New Zealand on August 1 from Manila, via Hong Kong.

The three people were at the Auckland quarantine facility, the ministry said.

As of yesterday, there were 1215 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand. It had been 93 days since the last case acquired locally from an unknown source. There was no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The ministry said laboratories on Saturday completed 2401 tests, "of which 2023 swabs were taken in the community, and 378 were taken in managed isolation and quarantine facilities".

This brought the total number of tests completed to date to 470,469.

Melbourne back into lockdown

Melbourne residents meanwhile have returned to a gut-wrenching lockdown, with the state's opposition leader Michael O'Brien lashing out at the new restrictions and declaring: "Victorians don't deserve this".

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews announced stage-four restrictions - and a state of disaster - for Melbourne on Sunday afternoon, including a curfew from 8pm (10pm NZT) to 5am (7am NZT) for anyone living in the metropolitan area.

Andrews said Sunday "is by far the hardest day" as he announced 671 new cases of Covid-19 and seven deaths along with new unprecedented stage four restrictions.

O'Brien said: "In declaring a State of Disaster, Premier Daniel Andrews has conceded that his government has lost control of Covid-19 in this state.

"The failings of the Labor Government in hotel quarantine, in testing and in contact tracing have led to millions of Victorians being subjected to the harshest restrictions in our history.

"Curfews. Businesses that will be closed. Limits on daily exercise. Limits on shopping. Limits on moving five kilometres from your home. Unprecedented in their nature and their intrusion into the lives of Victorians."

Lockdown officially began in Victoria after new restrictions came into effect overnight.

Statement on Melbourne moving to Stage 4 restrictions: pic.twitter.com/mFu1Kr1NO0 — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) August 2, 2020

Metropolitan Melbourne is now under stage-four restrictions and faces the following rules and restrictions:

• A curfew – from 8pm to 5am – starting tonight. The only reasons to leave home during these hours will be work, medical care and caregiving.

• The Night Network will be suspended, and public transport services will be reduced during curfew hours.

• Exercise will be limited to a maximum of one hour per day and no more than five kilometres from your home. Group size will be limited to a maximum of two – you and one other person – whether you live with them or not.

• Shopping will be limited to one person per household per day. Again, the five-kilometre rule will apply.

• Study at TAFE and uni must be done remotely.

• Weddings will be banned – unless on compassionate reasons.

• Face coverings will continue to be compulsory.

• All Victorian students across all year levels will return to at-home learning.

• Non-essential businesses will be forced to close.

• There will be some common-sense exceptions. For example, if you live more than five kilometres from your closest supermarket or if you have children that can't be left at home.