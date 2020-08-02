State Highway 2 near Tangoio will be re-opening one lane shortly after being closed since early this morning following a truck and car crash.

Police were called to the scene at 6.25am.

At 9.22am a police spokeswoman said one lane of the road was expected to open "shortly" with priority access given to trucks.

The crash occurred on SH2 near Tangoio Settlement Rd. There were no injuries a police spokeswoman said.

Advertisement

It is expected to take several hours for the truck to be removed from the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said no one had been trapped in the crash, and three fire trucks were at the scene.