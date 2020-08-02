A Labour list MP has made a subtle dig at National leader Judith Collins after he spent some of his Sunday fixing damaged billboards.

Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty took to Twitter today stating he'd spend an hour of his day fixing some billboards which had been damaged overnight.

It comes just hours after National Party leader Judith Collins blamed the theft of two political hoardings in her electorate of Papakura on her political opponents.

Labour Party list MP Kieran McAnulty has spent today fixing hoardings. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"Two hoardings and all the wood stolen in Papakura," she wrote on Twitter earlier today.

"Has been reported to the police. We expect they will turn up on Election Day in contravention of the rules. Stupid behaviour from our opponents."

I've just spent the last hour putting my signs back up after they were damaged overnight. I thought I may as well do the others' as well. It should be a contest of ideas, not a contest of whose got the most signs up. pic.twitter.com/GXdWBU0yIv — Kieran McAnulty MP (@Kieran_McAnulty) August 2, 2020

McAnulty posted how he not only fixed his billboards but others that were also damaged.

"I thought I may as well do the others' as well. It should be a contest of ideas, not a contest of whose got the most signs up [sic]."

Unlike Collins who was criticised for her post throwing blame at opposition parties, McAnulty received mostly praise for his deeds.