Trains on Auckland's Onehunga line have been cleared to resume after a truck hit an underpass under the railway line at Ellerslie.

A police spokeswoman said the truck hit the roof of the underpass in Mitchelson St at 8.40am today Sunday.

Auckland Transport spokesman Mark Hannan said trains on the Onehunga line were cancelled between Britomart and Penrose in both directions.

A rail shuttle operated between Penrose and Onehunga in both directions.

Advertisement

But just before 10am he said: "Clearance has just been given for the line to reopen."

The latest incident comes less than a year after another truck hit the roof in the same underpass last September.

In that incident, the accident occurred at 4am on a Friday morning and rail services were halted until 7.30am while engineers checked the bridge.

The underpass also passes under the southern motorway, but police said the latest incident had not affected motorway traffic.