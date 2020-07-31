A man was stabbed during a frightening aggravated robbery at an Invercargill Night 'n Day store on Thursday night, and the offenders then fled the store.

Police said two offenders presented what appeared to be a gun at the shop assistant and demanded money at the Gladstone store around 9.20pm.

"A member of the public intervened, before a second man entered the store and stabbed him," police said in a statement.

The pair then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle - a red two-door Honda Civic stolen from Pork Pie Lane.

Police said the car was later recovered in the Gloucester St/Drury Lane area on Thursday night, and think it was also involved in a petrol drive-off.

Police have appealed for help in finding the two offenders.

The first is described as wearing a black hooded "Ford" sweatshirt, black sneakers, dark blue "Champion" trackpants, black beanie and white gloves.

The second wore a black hooded "LA" sweatshirt with jeans and scuffs, and had a red bandana over his face.

The bystander who was stabbed remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Anyone living in the Gloucester St/Drury Lane area should check their property for anything that might have been discarded by the men, police warned.

• Can you help? Anyone with information in relation to this case is should call 105 and quote file number 200731/0942, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.

In a separate incident last night, a man armed with a knife demanded cash and cigarettes at a service station in New Plymouth.

Police say the offender entered the service station on Leach St around 10.15 on Friday night.

Police are appealing for information after the aggravated robbery at a service station.

The offender then fled on foot down Leach St and police say they might have turned left into Cameron St.

While the victim was not injured during the incident, they were shaken and receiving support.

• Can you help? Anyone with information that may assist this investigation is urged to call New Plymouth Police on 105, quoting file number 200731/0744. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.