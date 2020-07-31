Auckland's Sylvia Park mall food court has been closed after it was revealed it was visited by a South Korean man who later tested positive for Covid-19.

The mall's management has told retailers the food court has been closed for a "full deep clean".

Tens of thousands of shoppers visit the mall each weekend.

The 22-year-old man, who was living in Auckland, was in Queenstown from July 1 to 4. He also took a bus tour to Milford and joined a boat cruise during that time.

He had visited Sylvia Park on July 16.

He flew out of the country from Christchurch Airport on July 21 and tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in South Korea on July 22.

Earlier today it was announced that anyone who was in the South Island resort town from July 1 to 4 and had since developed Covid-19 symptoms should get tested immediately.

Southern District Health Board medical officer of health Susan Jack said anyone who was in Queenstown on those days and had since developed Covid-19 symptoms should call 0800VIRUS19 if in the southern district, or contact their GP to arrange a test.

Contacts from the man's travel in Queenstown and Fiordland had been identified and were being followed up by health board and ministry contact-tracers.

Public health staff were contacting staff working at businesses in the area at the time the man had visited them, and any contacts experiencing symptoms were being asked to self-isolate until their test results came back, Dr Jack said.

Health authorities believe there was a low risk of community transmission from the case, but health authorities are contact-tracing and encouraging testing to be "absolutely sure".

Daily update

The Ministry of Health is to provide its daily update at 1pm.

So far this week there have been four new cases of Covid-19 detected at the border.

Two of those infected tested positive on day 12 after returning a negative test on their day three test.

There are 24 active cases in New Zealand with 1210 confirmed Covid-19 cases to date since the pandemic broke out.

None are being treated in hospital but have been transferred to quarantine facilities.

It's now 90 days since the last case of Covid-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.

Yesterday an Australian man was caught just 100m from an Auckland managed isolation facility after tailgating a worker off the barricaded premises in the CBD. He had arrived in the country the day before and was yet to be tested. He has been summonsed to appear in court.

The Minister of Health Chris Hipkins this week urged people to get tested for Covid-19 if they were unwell. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The Southern District Health Board revealed late yesterday afternoon the man took a bus tour to Milford and joined a boat cruise. Close contacts had been identified and were being followed up by contact tracers.

In the meantime, public health staff would also be contacting staff working at local businesses the traveller visited. Despite a second positive test in South Korea health authorities here still suspect the man contracted the virus in a layover at Singapore Airport.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins yesterday urged anyone who was symptomatic to get a test.



He remained concerned community testing remained well short of the target of 4000 a day. There were 2523 tests in the previous 24 hours.

Patient leak

Thursday also saw the release of the Heron report into a privacy breach of Covid-infected patients.

It found disgraced National MP Hamish Walker and former National Party president Michelle Boag were each responsible for the unauthorised disclosure of the sensitive information.

The inquiry was critical of the pair and found the Ministry of Health could have kept patient details more secure.

As a result, the Ministry of Health had reviewed the list of organisations and people who would receive this information in the future and would look at using passwords to send out similar sensitive information in the future, and the use of encrypted forms of communication.

Walker gave a list of patients sent to all emergency services, including rescue helicopters, at the peak of the crisis, to media claiming his judgment was impaired after being called racist.

Boag, the former acting chief executive of the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust, sent the highly sensitive information to Walker in an attempt to help clear his name.