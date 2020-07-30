A homicide probe has been launched following the death of a man struck by a car in Christchurch today.

Police closed Four Elms Place, in Parklands, following the serious incident around 8.30am.

The man died at the scene after he was reportedly struck by a car, a police statement said.

A resident earlier told the Herald they had heard people arguing this morning.

Detective Inspector Michael Ford said the vehicle believed to be involved in the incident - a black Mazda Premacy - has been recovered by police.

"We are still actively seeking the driver, however we do not believe he is a threat to the general public," he said.

"Police are also speaking to a number of witnesses."

Several police cars, including unmarked units, are in the street, which remains cordoned off while investigators conduct a scene examination.

Neighbours outside the cordon said the street was usually a very quiet area - and "nothing bad happens around here".

Anyone with information that can assist should call police on 105 and quote event number P043101518.

