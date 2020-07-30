National and new leader Judith Collins are at 32 per cent in a new political poll tonight - 21 points behind Labour.

Labour could govern alone based on the results of tonight's 1 News/Colmar Brunton poll.

While National would want to do better, Collins and the way she's doing the job sees her winning the approval of 50 per cent, far outstripping her two predecessors.

When it comes to preferred Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is steady on 54 per cent - while Collins has surged to 20. NZ First leader Winston Peters and ACT leader David Seymour both polled 1 per cent.

Based on these results Labour would have 67 seats in the House, National 41, the Greens six and ACT six.

The big winner is ACT which comes in at five per cent - it's highest polling in 17 years - easily outstripping New Zealand First, which is steady on two.

The Greens have dipped slightly, down by one point to five.

National is at 32 per cent, which is down 6 points since the last 1 News/Colmar Brunton poll.

However it is a much better result than the 25 per cent National scored in a Newshub/Reid Research poll earlier this week. This poll had Labour at 60.

In the TVNZ poll the gap between Labour and National is 21 points - in the Newshub poll it was 35 points - prompting National to claim Newshub's poll was "rogue".

TVNZ poll: Party support

Labour Party - 53% (up 3%)

National Party - 32% (down 6%)

Green Party - 5% (down 1%)

ACT - 4.8% (up 1.7%)

New Zealand First - 2% (up 0.2%)

New Conservative - 1.2%

Māori Party - 1%

Don't Know/Refused - 14%

Seats in Parliament based on these results

• Labour Party 67

• National Party 41

• Green Party 6

• ACT Party 6

The TVNZ poll was taken between Saturday and midnight last night and has a margin of error of 3.1 per cent.

Despite publicly talking about National's internal numbers, Collins has refused to provide them when asked by media.

However, the numbers were subsequently leaked to media and show National was on 36 per cent, compared to Labour's 50 per cent.

Tonight's 1News/ Colmar Brunton follows Collins' testy clash with reporters on her way into National's weekly caucus meeting on Tuesday.

In that exchange, she called a reporter's questions "stupid" and then backtracked on comments from the day before by saying she was joking.

"When my eyebrow goes up", it's a joke," she said, before quipping "do you not understand a joke", soon after.

The ongoing war of words between the Greens and New Zealand First was also captured in tonight's poll.

Over the weekend, Greens co-leader James Shaw said having NZ First back in Government after September 19 was a "risk that I don't think is worth taking in the next term".

Shaw and NZ First leader Winston Peters have been loggerheads for the last few weeks over a number of issues.

The Newshub/ Reid Research poll had NZ First on 2 per cent – well below the 5 per cent threshold.

But the Greens were safe – only just – on 5.7 per cent.