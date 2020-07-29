The mother of Constable Matthew Hunt has launched a petition calling for the Government to refuse parole for all offenders jailed for killing police officers.

Diane Hunt says the current laws "do not adequately condemn" the slaying of police on duty and she is pleading for "urgent" change.

Constable Hunt, 28, was gunned down during a routine traffic stop on Reynella Drive in Massey on June 19.

He was shot multiple times with a long-barrelled gun, which the Herald understands was a high-powered assault rifle.

Hunt's college was also shot several times but managed to get away.

He was rushed to hospital and survived his injuries.

Two people are before the courts, charged in relation to the shooting.

A 24-year-old man is charged with murdering Hunt, attempting to murder the other police officer and wounding a member of the public as he allegedly fled the scene in a car.

The car was allegeldy driven by Natalie Bracken, 30.

She is facing a charge of being an accessory to murder after the fact, by enabling the accused killer to leave the scene in a car and avoid arrest.

Constable Matthew Hunt is carried into funeral by close friends. Photo / NZ Police

Both Bracken and the man - who has interim name suppression - have pleaded not guilty to the charges and will go on trial in July next year.

Hunt's mother Diane this week launched a petition to keep anyone convicted of murdering a police officer in prison for life.

Currently, a person convicted of murder becomes eligible for parole after 10 years - or after their court-imposed minimum non-parole period ends.

But Diane Hunt is calling for those who kill officers to stay locked up for life.

She is asking that the House of Representatives "urgently amend" the Sentencing Act 2002 and Parole Act 2002 to "automatically decline parole eligibility for offenders convicted of the murder of police officers".

She called for the change in memory of her "beloved son".

"My son lost his life while serving his country," she said.

"If you truly believe what was said by numerous politicians after Matthew's death that police lives matter, passing this legislation should be done without delay.

"I believe our sentencing laws for murder do not adequately condemn the actions that result in the murder of police officers."

The petition launched on Tuesday and closes on September 1.

To sign the petition - click here.

The family of slain policeman Matthew Hunt and colleagues marched to remember him near where he was shot dead. Photo / NZ Herald

Diane Hunt paid tribute to her son at his funeral on July 9.

The funeral had to be delayed as his sister, uncle and aunt spent time in managed isolation after returning from overseas.

"No mother would want to be in the position I find myself today," she said to mourners including hundreds of police officers, Commissioner Andrew Coster and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

"From a very young age, Matthew expressed his desire to join the police, it never wavered and he found his forever family with the police - it was a perfect fit for him," Diane Hunt said.

"He had everything to live for," she said.

"We saw you Matthew ... saw behind your veil of humility and saw the calibre of the man you were destined to become.

"Every day, in every way, you made me so, so proud to be your mum."