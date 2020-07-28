Two of five men arrested in connection with alleged sexual offending using a minor as a prostitute in Northland have pleaded guilty.

Marcus Barker, 54, pleaded guilty in the Kaikohe District Court today to one charge of sexual connection with a young person and another of providing a contract for sex. He will be sentenced on September 4.

Owen Sigley, admitted to one charge of receiving commercial sexual services and was remanded on bail for sentencing on October 5. Both men are from the Mid or Far North.

Michael Cornelis Weitenberg, 55, from Mairangi Bay in Auckland, pleaded not guilty to one charge of receiving commercial sexual services.

He was remanded on bail to re-appear on August 11.

All three have been charged under the Prostitution Reform Act, the alleged victims reportedly being under-aged girls from the Bay of Islands area.

Police investigation into the case began in February this year when a complaint was received.

No one else is being questioned.