Four people have been badly injured - two critically - in an early morning crash in West Auckland.

Emergency services were called to Titirangi about 2.30am today following the crash on Atkinson Rd.

Two people suffered critical injuries in the incident while two others were in a serious condition when they were taken to Auckland City Hospital, St John said.

A worker at the nearby GAS Kaurilands petrol station - on the corner of Atkinson Rd and Kaurilands Rd - said it appeared the crash happened a little further up the road near Woodfern Crescent.

'It sounded pretty bad'

Standing outside just after 6am, he told the Herald: "There are cops up there, but the traffic is flowing both ways. There's one police car I can see - the lights are flashing."

Residents on a local community Facebook page reported hearing the collision, with one woman saying it "sounded pretty bad alright."

ATKINSON RD, TITIRANGI - ROAD CLOSED - 6:00AM

Due to a serious crash overnight as section of Atkinson Rd, between Woodfern Cres & Daffodil St, is currently CLOSED. Please allow extra time for diversions in the area. ^TP pic.twitter.com/YAGHsvusuu — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) July 27, 2020

Another resident said part of the road had been blocked off and that traffic was being diverted down Daffodil St.

The NZ Transport Agency issued an alert via its social media channels at 6am confirming that closure.

Motorists were told to allow for extra travel time as a result.

Four St John ambulance vehicles were sent to the scene.

The circumstances of the crash - dubbed as a "traffic incident" - are not yet fully known at this stage.

St John said all other inquiries were to be referred to Police, who have been asked for comment.