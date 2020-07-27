Emergency services are responding to a house fire at McLeans Island, Christchurch.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) southern shift manager Brent Dunn said four crews were called to the home along Conservators Rd at 7.19pm.

"The house was well ablaze when we arrived," he said.

Dunn directed further queries to police.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A police spokeswoman said officers were assisting Fenz at the scene, south of Christchurch Airport.

"At this stage, one person is believed to be unaccounted for," she said.


READ MORE:
Firefighters at scene of house fire in Glen Eden, one person injured
Briefs: House fire, traffic delays, Covid-19 testing, Whanganui store closing and more
Raglan woman loses home, belongings in ferocious house fire
Quick-thinking teen saves her family from house fire