Emergency services are responding to a house fire at McLeans Island, Christchurch.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) southern shift manager Brent Dunn said four crews were called to the home along Conservators Rd at 7.19pm.

"The house was well ablaze when we arrived," he said.

Dunn directed further queries to police.

A police spokeswoman said officers were assisting Fenz at the scene, south of Christchurch Airport.

"At this stage, one person is believed to be unaccounted for," she said.