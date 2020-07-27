On person is feared dead in a house fire McLeans Island, Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the home on Conservators Rd at 7.19pm.

Fire and Emergency southern shift manager Brent Dunn said four crews were called to the fire.

"The house was well ablaze when we arrived," he said.

Dunn directed further queries to police.

A police spokeswoman said officers were assisting firefighters at the house, which is south of Christchurch Airport.

"At this stage, one person is believed to be unaccounted for," she said.