One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Great North Road, in Henderson, west Auckland.

Police were called to the scene of the crash at 4.52pm, after the car had reportedly rolled.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, despite receiving medical assistance.

Great North Rd is currently closed between Edsel St and Newington Rd.

Traffic is currently being diverted from the roundabout at Glendene, at the intersection of Great North Rd and Te Atatū Rd.

The Serious Crash Unit is en route to the scene and motorists are advised to expect delays while a scene examination is carried out.