A stretch of beachfront road on Auckland's North Shore is closed this morning after a person was struck by a vehicle.

The police and Auckland Transport are warning commuters heading to work and school to avoid Beach Rd in Campbells Bay between Aberdeen Rd and Red Bluff Rise.

A police spokesman said a person was in a serious condition after being injured by a vehicle around 6.15am.

They were taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Due to a serious crash Beach Rd is now closed between Aberdeen Rd and Red Bluff Rise in Campbells Bay. Please avoid this area. Expect delays & diversions for all traffic, including bus services.

Those travelling in the area were expected to face delays and diversions. This would affect those using public transport.

The police spokesman said the accident happened near the intersection of Aberdeen and Beach Rds.

The police's serious crash unit was investigating.