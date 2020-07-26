Five people have been arrested after one person was stabbed and several others assaulted with weapons in Wellington.

Police were called at about 9pm on Saturday night to an incident in Taranaki Street where a group of up to eight people were fighting at a service station near the intersection with Cable Street.

People with information about the disorder are being urged to contact the police.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry said one person received a non-life threatening stab wound and several others were assaulted with weapons during the incident.

"Today, Wellington Police executed several search warrants and arrested two men and one youth," Verry said.

The two men, aged 18 and 21, have been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and are due to appear in Wellington District Court tomorrow.

The youth will appear in Youth Court.

Two women, both aged 18, were arrested at the time of the incident and were bailed to appear late this week on charges of fighting in a public place and possession of an offensive weapon.

Verry said more arrests are likely.

"This incident was seen by a number of people and we urge anyone who witnessed the event who has not yet spoken to police to come forward," he said.

Those with information can call 105 and quoting file number 200725/2726, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.