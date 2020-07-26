Three rescue helicopters have been dispatched to a serious crash where a car and campervan have rolled leaving one person seriously injured and trapped in a car near Lake Pukaki.

Emergency services were called to the scene, located on State Highway 8, the Tekapo-Twizel Rd, near the Pukaki Visitor Centre, at 2.15pm.

A police spokeswoman said one person who was trapped in the car was seriously injured.

"It's unknown if more people have been injured," she said.

Three helicopters had been dispatched - two from Christchurch and one from

Dunedin.

St John, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) and police were at the scene, she said.

Police say the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is blocked. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.