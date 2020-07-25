Two separate car crashes on Auckland's southern motorway will be causing havoc for afternoon commuters.

A car and motorbike crash south of Manukau has left one person injured.

The motorbike rider is in a moderate condition and awaiting ambulance to Middlemore Hospital, a Police spokesperson said.

The crash, reported at 1.35pm, is blocking the fast and slow lanes southbound near Hill Road. Delays are expected while congestion eases.

Advertisement

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - CRASH - 1:35PM

A #crash south of #Manukau is BLOCKING a southbound lane, near Hill Rd. Emergency services are on-site. Please take extra care and expect DELAYS through the area. ^CR pic.twitter.com/8WViHqCBAr — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 25, 2020

A second car crash around 1:20pm this afternoon near Greenlane did block the southbound lane, but the crash has now be cleared delays have eased as of 1:55pm.

Police confirmed reports of a collision between a car and a ute underneath the Greenlane interchange. No injuries have been the report, the Police spokesperson said.