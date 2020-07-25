Two separate car crashes on Auckland's southern motorway will be causing havoc for afternoon commuters.
A car and motorbike crash south of Manukau has left one person injured.
The motorbike rider is in a moderate condition and awaiting ambulance to Middlemore Hospital, a Police spokesperson said.
The crash, reported at 1.35pm, is blocking the fast and slow lanes southbound near Hill Road. Delays are expected while congestion eases.
A second car crash around 1:20pm this afternoon near Greenlane did block the southbound lane, but the crash has now be cleared delays have eased as of 1:55pm.
Police confirmed reports of a collision between a car and a ute underneath the Greenlane interchange. No injuries have been the report, the Police spokesperson said.