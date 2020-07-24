An adult and four children have been detailed in Hamilton and Auckland, accused of escaping from managed isolation last night.

They are the latest in a series of alleged escapes from managed isolation and quarantine facilities, which have led to widespread public condemnation and increased security measures.

July 4

Suzanne Marie Derrett, 43, allegedly scaled two fences at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland's CBD and made off on foot. She was located by authorities nearly two hours later, two blocks away on Anzac Ave.

Derrett was charged with failing to comply with a Covid-19 order. In court, a medical report said Derrett had been dealing with mental health issues.

The Pullman Hotel in central Auckland, which is being used as managed isolation for returnees from overseas.

She had returned from Brisbane on June 27 and returned a negative test on her third day of isolation. She is due back in court on Monday.

July 7

A 32 year-old man in managed isolation at Auckland's Stamford Plaza slipped through a gap in fencing around the smoking area.

He went a 70-minute excursion, which included shopping at a central city Countdown supermarket, where he took selfies in the aisles. He returned to the hotel, and then tested positive for Covid-19 the next day.

He was expected to be charged and receive a summons to appear in court once he was cleared from quarantine.

The "reckless" breach of isolation led to a significant scaling-up of security at all facilities. A police officer was placed at all hotels, two-metre fences were installed, and stricter checks were introduced for exemptions from isolation or quarantine.

July 9

Queenstown man Martin James McVicar, 52, broke out of the Distinction Hotel in Hamilton. McVicar allegedly cut through fence ties and walked 10 minutes to buy beer and wine.

He was jailed at Spring Hill Prison and charged with failing to comply with Covid-19 public health laws. He was also charged over intentional damage to a television at the hotel.

Martin McVicar appearing via audio visual link at the Hamilton District Court after absconding from the Distinction Hotel.

There have now been two serious isolation breaches at the Distinction Hotel in Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

Five people escaped from Distinction Hotel in Hamilton. A 37 year-old woman and three young people were found and detained at around 8pm, and the fifth, a 17 year-old boy, was arrested in Auckland at 4.40am today.

Four of them have been charged this morning with breaching a Covid-19 notice.