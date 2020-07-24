The five people who escaped managed isolation in Hamilton tonight were an adult and four children, it has been confirmed.

One of the group - a 17-year-old boy - has still not been found after the escape from the Distinction Hotel, Air Commodore Darryn Webb said.

"A person was seen exiting over the facility fence at 7pm by the onsite police officer who immediately took action to locate and apprehend them.

"Four people were found and detained by 7.50pm and have been returned to the facility.

"One 17-year-old male is still outside of the facility at this time, and police are continuing to look for this individual."

All five people have returned negative results on their day three test results.

"More details will be released as they become available."

Distinction Hamilton Hotel and Conference Centre is one of the government's 32 isolation facilities.

Earlier, a texter told Newstalk ZB's Marcus Lush there was a "major police operation in Hamilton".

"5 youths have run from the same motel the guy who went to get booze in Hamilton. Eagle is also involved. Major breach," the texter wrote.

Police said they had been made aware of an incident, but a spokeswoman had no details.

Lush tweeted about 8.20pm: "Destination (sic) motel. Breached one hour ago and police were there with in seconds. Dog units eagle and at lease dozen police are chasing. Te rapa area is almost completely locked down . [further intel] #breaking"

About 9pm a person told the Herald helicopters had been "circling for 30 minutes plus in area East of Te Rapa Straight. Location of Distinction Hotel."

There have been several breaches from managed isolation since the Government began requiring all returning citizens and residents to spend 14 days in isolation, to protect the country from Covid-19, which is still spreading rapidly overseas.

The DIstinction Hotel was the scene of an earlier escape, when Queenstown man Martin James McVicar allegedly cut through fence ties and walked 10 minutes to buy beer and wine 10 days ago.

Instead of spending his last four nights at hotel, the 52-year-old found himself in a prison cell after his alleged outing to buy a four pack of Leffe Blonde and a bottle of red wine.

He faced charges of intentional damage of a 52-inch TV and intentionally failing to comply with an order under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020 by leaving a managed isolation facility and purchasing alcohol, and will re-appear in court at a later date.

Others have also tried to leave isolation.

Suzanne Marie Derrett, 43, was charged after she was accused of scaling two fences to escape the Pullman Hotel in Auckland on July 4. She is due back in court on Monday.

On July 7 a man - who later tested positive for Covid-19 - slipped through a gap in fencing at Stamford Plaza Hotel in Auckland and went shopping at a central city Countdown supermarket.

He was expected to be charged and receive a summons to appear in court once he was cleared from quarantine.

And on July 10 a person in their 60s broke a window and escaped from Waipuna Hotel and Conference Centre in Mt Wellington, Auckland, before knocking on residents' doors near the facility during the middle of the night.

The person was returned to the hotel by police and given health and welfare support.