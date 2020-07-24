Police have released security footage of a Jeep after an elderly woman was run over and injured by the vehicle, which drove off without stopping.

They're appealing for the public's help in tracking down the driver of the silver or light-coloured vehicle, which is believed to have a damaged front bumper.

Police say the hit-and-run happened in Manurewa last Wednesday near the intersection of Great South Rd and Mcannalley St at 8.53am.

The injured pedestrian was taken to hospital.

Auckland City District Police are asking on their Facebook page if anyone who recognises the vehicle, knows who it belongs to, or has seen a Jeep with a damaged front bumper, to contact them on 105 quoting file number 200717/4571.

People can also send a private Facebook message or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Polie are hunting for the driver of the jeep involved in a hit-and-run in South Auckland that may have a dented bumper. Photo / Supplied

It's the third hit-and-run involving elderly pedestrians in recent weeks.

Grandfather-of-12, Jalil Mousses, 79, was struck as he crossed the road in Manurewa on June 26. He died in hospital.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with failing to stop to ascertain Injury, and driving while disqualified.

Auckland man Gurmej Singh Lally, 87, was run down in an alleged hit-and-run when he was crossing Great South Rd near Hunters Corner Plaza on June 8. Police have spoken to the driver and charges are still under investigation.