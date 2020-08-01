Chanelle Haffenden died without justice.

She was just 27 when she took her own life, but those 27 years were a tumult of highs and lows. There was abuse when she was a child and adults who wouldn't listen to her cries for help. There was time spent as a stripper and time living on the streets. There were drug overdoses and there were spells in psychiatric wards.

There was also love - for her family, her friends and for the married man she believed would save her. There was hope for a picture-perfect future. There was her time as a poster girl for unemployment, which won her a groundswell of support and several job offers. One of those came through, giving her security and a sense of self-worth.

But, as is so often the case, the strongest force amid that tumult was the most malignant; the abuse.

Two men.

One entered Chanelle's life as a father figure but duped her mum and abused the then-5-year-old girl.

Another was a babysitter who took advantage of the trust placed in him to attack Chanelle when she was only 9.

Much of what happened to Chanelle over the rest of her short life can be traced to those two men, her family believes. It can probably be traced all the way to Saturday, June 22 last year when her body was found, alone, and with "Don't Be Afraid To Ask For Help" tattooed on her arm.

Now, it's emerged she spent much of her last year alive writing a book. She wanted to document what had happened to her and urge anyone in a similar position to get help.

The book has not yet been published, but in a twist, police are now investigating allegations Chanelle made in telling her life story. Chanelle's mother, Karlene Chambers, handed the book to detectives in the thin hope that the young woman may finally get justice from beyond the grave.

The Girl with One Thousand Scars is a harrowing account of child molestation, suicide attempts, living in the streets, life as a stripper, and falling in love with a married man.

Chambers says she is "broken" after reading her daughter's confronting life story.

"It took Chanelle to take her own life for the truth to come out and that breaks my heart," she told the Herald on Sunday. "It's very hard to live with this. I wanted to take my own life after reading this but I have two other daughters to think about."

Affectionately known as Nellie and Angel, Chanelle was the middle sister of three girls.

She was pretty, smart, and troubled. When her father left their mother for the next-door neighbour Chanelle was only 2 years old, but it had a profound effect.

A few months later, in 1994, Chambers met a Mormon brother, who was controlling and aggressive.

"At first he was kind and helpful but very secretive," Chambers says. "He never helped me around the house but if we went out, he would be the 'perfect' husband, a gentleman.

"But he was a deceptive creep."

Chambers and her three daughters, Melinda, Chanelle and Cherish, were petrified of the man.

He constantly undermined Chambers and was aggressive and violent.

In the book, Chanelle opened up about the abuse she was suffering.

"I despised the Mormon Church," Chanelle wrote. "As a young child, I was dragged along to the temple every Sunday by my stepdaddy, the same stepdaddy that taught Sunday school classes and enjoyed beating my mother at times in front of us children and fondling my 5-year-old body."

Chanelle wrote that the abuse started when she began school and the nightly visits were "sporadic" depending on his moods.

Chambers left the man in 1998 when Chanelle was 6 - but Chambers only learned of the abuse a month before Chanelle died.

"The worst thing is knowing I was having sex with him and the minute my back was turned he was trying to have sex with my daughter."

Chanelle didn't go to the police but confronted the Mormon brother by phone in December 2018.

After Chanelle's death, Chambers read her manuscript and contacted the Mormon's wife to inform her he was a paedophile.

"I told her not to let him be near kids alone. She believed me and said, 'I am sorry.'"

The woman separated from the Mormon brother last year and assured Chambers he was no longer teaching children at Sunday school and was "being watched" by other church leaders.

The woman told the Herald on Sunday she was not surprised about the allegations.

"I've always been suspicious of his unhealthy obsession and being extra friendly with children. He likes to touch their hands and stroke their hair, he likes girls with long hair. It is gut-wrenching, it is sickening."

Chanelle also wrote that she and two friends were molested by a male babysitter who plied them with alcohol. Then just 9 years old, she wrote that she told her friends' mother, a mental health worker, but she didn't believe her.

Melinda Evans and Karlene Chambers - sister and mother of Chanelle Haffenden. Photo / Michael Craig

When the Herald on Sunday approached the two friends they corroborated Chanelle's story. The eldest of the two said they were abused "on more than one occasion".

The Herald on Sunday can reveal that in 2009 the man was convicted of an indecent act with a girl 12–16. Three years later he was charged with indecent assault of a boy under 12. He was acquitted of that charge.

In another chapter Chanelle wrote, "They found photo albums in his place, filled with photos of girls with names and notes. One of these photos was me aged 9, wearing a red top, leaning against a truck.

"His stepdaughter had gone through the albums, sending photos to the girls she could identify. She had been a victim of his too. There were three girls alongside me, all of us lined up. Sickeningly, all four of us girls in that photo were victims of his."

The man died in 2015. It is understood he left a suicide note apologising to his victims. The Herald on Sunday is not naming the man to protect the identity of his victims.

The woman who Chanelle turned to for help told the Herald on Sunday she was haunted by how she reacted.

"I feel terrible now. I didn't believe Chanelle because she was 'a troubled girl' and had many issues."

Chanelle attended Drury Primary School, south of Auckland. She was intelligent but manifested antisocial and violent behaviour.

"Chanelle felt alienated and lost the plot," Chambers said. "She used scissors to slash art off the wall and cut library books into shreds. She also grabbed a 6-year-old boy by his collar and threatened to hurt him with scissors.

"One time, police had to come and handcuff her to a chair."

She was bullied and known as "psycho girl".

At 10 years old she tried to overdose on pills and started to self-harm. Some attempts needed emergency treatment followed by long stays in various psychiatric units.

"We had to check her bed every night for knives," Chambers says. "We would take turns staying up to check she wasn't cutting herself. She suffered from dissociative identity disorder where you have multiple personalities, anxiety and depression."

A difficult childhood spilled into her teenage years. She worked for a time at McDonald's but started stripping to make more money.

In the pursuit of a fresh start in 2014, she made national headlines trying to find a job. Using her last $2, she bought a piece of cardboard and wrote "Please give me a job" on it.

Haffenden made national headlines trying to find a job. Photo / File

The stunt went viral on social media and within three hours she had seven job offers.

Chanelle accepted a job in customer services at Nice Blocks. She loved the job, it made her feel valued.

But it was not enough. For extra cash, Chanelle set up a private escort website where men could hire her for the night. Her mother knew and reluctantly supported her.

"It's not something I approved of, but I am her mother."

It was through the escort site that Chanelle met the man she thought would help turn her life around. By 2017, she was telling family and friends she was in love. The man was paying the rent on her Auckland flat, she said, and they planned to buy a house together in the country.

The man, who works in the media industry, helped Chanelle write her book.

But more heartbreak was just around the corner. The middle-aged man was married and the relationship collapsed when Chanelle found out.

The man told the Herald on Sunday he was unaware of the police investigation sparked by the book he helped Chanelle write. He declined to comment on his relationship with her.

Chanelle believed she and the media man would buy a home and start a family, says friend Rika.

Rika, who the Herald on Sunday agreed not to identify, says Chanelle saved her life on more than one occasion. The friends met at the White House strip club and had each other's backs.

"We were both suicidal at different times; she was someone I could relate to," Rika says. "She had a childlike innocence but she wasn't naive - she had street smarts. I called her Barbie doll, she was feminine and cute.

"You don't come from a perfect upbringing to end up in a brothel. You face a lot of abuse, but she was genuine and sweet people were drawn to her.

"All she wanted was a nice home and a baby - she was heartbroken when she realised the man was married," Rika says.

After being contacted by the Herald on Sunday, the man this week phoned Chanelle's mother. He told her he paid for her bond for her apartment and helped her out with money.

He also told Chambers he needed to "sort himself out" before he and Chanelle could have a "proper" relationship.

"I think he used her," Chambers says. "Chanelle told me and my sister she was really in love with him. They were going to try IVF to start a family and move into the country. He promised her the world and didn't deliver. I am sad she believed him."

Chambers hopes the book, which is now in the hands of police, can still be published to help other people.

Whether it can give Chanelle the justice she couldn't find in life is another matter. One of her abusers is now dead, but police are planning on interviewing other men mentioned in the book.

Detective Ross Collett told the Herald on Sunday the chances could be remote.

If police can gain a confession, they could charge the man without corroboration from Chanelle.

"But the chances of a sex offender admitting what he did to a little girl are slim," Collett said.

Chambers hopes Chanelle's legacy will be justice for victims of sexual abuse and mental health sufferers.



"It won't bring my daughter back but I don't want any other family to go through what we have," Chamber says. "Always listen and believe your children."

