

Teddy barely knows a world outside of the SPCA's Napier Centre.

He's lived there a more than a year, but, through no fault of his own, no-one has decided to adopt him.

He is currently the Napier Centre's longest stay animal, arriving on July 2, 2019, at just four weeks old.

SPCA Napier animal attendant Kristina Kenah says Teddy is an active, handsome, eager to please and helpful dog. Photo / Paul Taylor

A couple of homes didn't work out, then during lockdown he stayed in fostercare.

He was made available again for adoption at level 3, but has still not had any adoption interest.

SPCA Napier Centre animal attendant Kristina Kenah said 1-year-old Teddy is "a handsome boy who is eager to please" and would make the perfect pet for the right family.

She is unsure why he's been overlooked so far - he's clean, odour's not an issue - in fact he's a teddy bear of a dog who lives up to his name.

"He's a possible contender for the goodest good boy, especially if you're the kind of family that loves a companion throughout the day.

"Ted also loves to learn. He's mastered basic commands including 'sit', 'wait', 'down' and 'touch'. He likes to be helpful and fetch his collar and leash when it's adventure time.

"He's handsome and tries so hard to please.

"There is no reason why this big cuddly bear shouldn't be inundated with interest. He needs a home, but not just any home, the right home," she said.

The clean-smelling Teddy will be best suited to an active family with older children and no other pets, Kenah said.

"While Ted is doing so well with his education, he is by no means a ready-made family dog. Teddy is not a good boy when it comes to cats.

"They're too exciting for him to remember his manners. He also finds other dogs stressful at times, and he needs help to feel safe and secure in social situations.

"We're hoping someone will be looking for a dog like Teddy to join their family and give him the love he deserves. He is well-loved by the staff and volunteers at the centre."

Teddy has been desexed, microchipped, and is up to date on worming treatments and vaccinations. There is a $250 adoption fee which covers these costs.

Anyone interested in adopted Teddy can call the Napier centre on 06 835 7758 or visit www.spca.nz/adopt.