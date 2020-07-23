Waiariki Labour MP Tamati Coffey is offering a reward for information about the vandalism of his election billboards.

In a Facebook post, Coffey said his team of volunteers had been busy repairing the billboards all over Bay of Plenty.

Labour MP Tamati Coffey's billboards were vandalised while others were left untouched. Photo / Facebook

"SADLY, my amazing volunteers, who are spread all around the Bay of Plenty, of all ages, have been busy today repairing my billboards," he said in the post.

In photos posted by Coffey, it appeared some of his billboards had been torn down completely, while those belonging to other candidates were left untouched.

"I'm not sure if I'm the target of a hate campaign, but it's not nice, especially for my volunteers.

"I've laid complaints with the police and am awaiting CCTV footage on some of the ones vandalised near cameras. I want to identify the people doing this so I can get them out of the way, and deal with the real issues affecting our whānau."

Some of Coffey's billboards were completely torn down. Photo / Facebook

He said he would offer a reward to anyone with proof of who did the vandalising.

"In the words of our PM Jacinda Ardern, 'be kind'," Coffey said.