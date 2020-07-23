Three people reportedly hit by a vehicle in a late-night Timaru incident were lucky they weren't killed, police say.

Emergency services were called to the disorder in the Glenwood suburb around midnight, following reports a vehicle had intentionally struck the trio.

One person was flown to Christchurch hospital with serious injuries, while two people were taken to Timaru Hospital.

"Reports suggested those involved were gang members," a police statement said.

"This type of incident is very concerning and it was very fortunate that nobody was killed."

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the incident.

He has been remanded in custody until his next appearance in August.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said ambulance officers attended but were stood down by police at the scene.

The vehicle believed to be involved in the incident has been seized by police, who carried out an examination of the scene today.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about what happened has been urged to contact police.

Can you help? Call Police on 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to give information anonymously.

