

Hawke's Bay Police have gone public in their bid to find a man thought to have assaulted two ambulance officers who were treating a patient at City Medical in Napier.

On Friday about 11.15pm, an officer was in the back of an ambulance treating a patient on Wellesley Rd when a man allegedly entered the vehicle and became aggressive.

A second paramedic returned from the medical centre and together they managed to get the assailant out of the vehicle.

The man then entered the front of the ambulance, smashing the front windscreen and hurling equipment at the ambulance officers.

The ambulance officers were shoved and bruised - one sustaining minor injuries - but managed to drive away and alert ambulance communications and police about the situation.

Both ambulance officers have been stood down from duties and are being supported through it.

On Wednesday Eastern District Police said they wanted to speak to Anaru Sinclair in relation to the assault, and called on the public to help locate him.

Those with information which could help locate the 25-year-old, or any other information which could assist, were advised to call 105 and quote file number 200718/7762.