A man has been charged in relation to the death of Wellington cyclist Brent Norris.

Norris was riding his bike on State Highway 2 between Wellington and Petone in February when he was struck by a van.

Wellington District Road Policing Manager Derek Orchard said a 47-year-old Wellington man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death.

He is due to appear in Hutt Valley District Court on July 30.

Earlier this year hundreds of cyclists took part in a memorial ride in tribute to Norris following his death.

The wanted to raise awareness about cycling safety and remember all those who didn't make it home.