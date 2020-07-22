A senior manager at Auckland Transport's ferry company Fullers has resigned after being heavily criticised for sending a stinging email to staff at 3am.

Megan Watson was outed for a late-night email to lambasted workers over complaining about the company not yet returning to normal schedules after the Covid lockdown.

The lengthy missive detailed how she was "exhausted and sad" at dealing with the ongoing admonishment from staff and outlined pressures her team was under.

"I get it - if you aren't up for it - cool - go do something else - otherwise stay and working with us for a future = be on the journey [sic]," she blasted the workers.

Fullers chief executive Mike Horne said in a email to employees on Tuesday that Watson had resigned.

"After completing two years' service, and making a significant contribution to the business, Megan has decided to resign to pursue other opportunities.

"I would like to take the opportunity to thank Megan for her hard work and wish her well for the future," Horne said.

Fullers CEO Mike Horne is "disappointed" by the email sent to staff from one of his managers. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Fullers have been approached for comment.

Watson's late email fired broadsides at disaffected employees, saying they could pack in their jobs if they weren't prepared to ride out the post-lockdown storm.

"Let me know - seriously - for the long haul - are you in or are you out?"

Earlier this month, Horne told the Herald he was "disappointed" about the 3am email, saying the official communication went against the business' values and culture.

"Fullers360's board and leadership are disappointed by the recent communication shared by one of our managers to our staff, as it was not aligned with our values and culture.

"We are working to resolve the situation and provide the appropriate support."

Horne said the entire team had been operating under significant pressure during the pandemic and praised their commitment to the job, making special mention of how workers put their own health at risk to keep ferries running.

"Our people have worked exceptionally hard throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and have maintained great courage and passion for their roles at an unprecedented time. The dedication of our staff has enabled Fullers360 to continue to deliver services through all alert levels, despite the inherent risk this posed to their own personal health, and we applaud them for that."

While there was a desire to return all services to pre-Covid levels, an instant return to full normal services would put the company's recovery, and the ferry network, at risk. he said on July 1.

"It is critical to plan for a long-term, sustainable service, which includes bringing services back on stream as passenger numbers make them viable."