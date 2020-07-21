Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has sacked Iain Lees-Galloway as a minister over an inappropriate relationship with a staff member in one of the departments he headed.

Ardern said the allegation related to an "inappropriate relationship" with a former staffer that had spanned a year.

His political career is now over and he will not contest September's election.

Lees-Galloway, 41, said in a statement that he had "acted completely inappropriately in my position and can not continue as a minister".

Advertisement

Iain Lees-Galloway was sacked as a minister over a 12-month long relationship with a staff member.

Lees-Galloway - who is married with three children - had told Ardern it was a consensual relationship that had ended several months ago.

Ardern said she had lost confidence in Lees-Galloway as he had improperly used his position of power.

"In undertaking this relationship he has opened himself up to accusations of improperly using his office," she said.

"He has not modelled the behaviour I expect as a minister that is in charge of setting a standard and culture in work places.

"His actions have led me to lose my confidence in him as a minister."

The Prime Minister did not want to identify the woman involved, but added that she wasn't an intern.

"I'm advised at the time the relationship commenced, the woman was not in his office but was in one of his agencies."

She drew a distinction between moral judgments and judgments about the proper conduct of a minister, in this case the Minister for Workplace Relations.

Advertisement

Whether Lees-Galloway had other affairs was immaterial, she said, given that this single affair was enough to sack him from Cabinet.

Position as minister 'untenable'

Ardern called Lees-Galloway into her office at 5.45pm yesterday, when he admitted the relationship with a staffer in his office who was based in one of his agencies.

"The minister has shown a lack of judgment over a period of 12 months," Ardern said.

This made his position as a minister "untenable".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Cabinet Minister Iain Lees-Galloway, right.

The issues were the effect of the lack of judgement on the culture and relationships in the workplace, given Lees-Galloway's ministerial portfolios, Ardern said.

Asked about whether she was aware of rumours about Lees-Galloway, she said she didn't want to act on rumours and had acted on an allegation that had been confirmed.

Advertisement

"We all have a role to make sure we maintain standards in this environment," she said when asked whether this showed poor behaviour among politicians.

She said she would have acted in the same way regardless of how the information had come to her.

Asked about whether it was now open season on MPs' affairs, she said it was the inappropriate use of his ministerial office that was the compelling factor in this case, and also the fact he held the Workplace and Safety portfolio.

Ardern wouldn't be drawn on whether affairs were all a matter of conduct unbecoming, saying that she will deal with the particular circumstances, which is what she had done in this case.

"At any point where I have things that concern me, I deal with them in an appropriate way, but I don't want to be drawn into hypotheticals or rumours without substance."

Ardern said this had happened in a highly-charged political environment, but Lees-Galloway's behaviour was out of line for a sustained period of time.

Advertisement

Lees-Galloway's full statement

"I accept the Prime Minister's decision and apologise absolutely.

"I have acted completely inappropriately in my position and can not continue as a Minister.

"I have apologised to my family for letting them down. Please appreciate their privacy.

"I also apologise to anyone who has been hurt by my actions."

Iain Lees-Galloway will step down as an MP at the election. No further comment will be made today.

He has deleted his Twitter account and his Labour Facebook page.

Advertisement

Ardern's impromptu 11am press conference

Ardern called her unscheduled 11am press conference after National leader Judith Collins revealed today that she had forwarded information about alleged "inappropriate behaviour" by a Labour minister to the Prime Minister.

Ardern said the email did not come from the woman in question herself, but from a third party, nor did she know the third party personally - but that was immaterial.

The third party sent the information without the woman's knowledge, Ardern said.

Asked about whether she would ask her other ministers, Ardern said there was a "constant expectation" around ministers' behaviour.

Ardern said Collins had handled the situation differently to how she had handled the tip-off about National MP Andrew Falloon, but that was up to Collins.

Lees-Galloway is the MP for Palmerston North and was Minister of Workplace Relations and Safety, Immigration and ACC. Carmel Sepuloni will become the Minister for ACC, Andrew Little will become the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety and Kris Faafoi will become Minister for Immigration.

Advertisement

The father of three has been in Parliament since 2008.

Previous botched handling of Sroubek case

Lees-Galloway has previously been in hot water over his botched handling of Czech drug-smuggler Karel Sroubek's immigration case.

The minister stood by his original decision to grant Sroubek residency even after a review concluded there were "powerful" reasons to deport him.

The review, conducted by Mike Heron QC and released in October last year, was ordered in the wake of Lees-Galloway's controversial decision to grant Sroubek residency despite a conviction for drug-smuggling and an admission that he used a false identity to gain a resident visa.

Lees-Galloway revisited the case after it emerged that Sroubek may have travelled back to the Czech Republic, and eventually issued a new deportation notice to Sroubek, who remains in a New Zealand prison.

The Heron review found that the Immigration NZ processes were adequate but could be improved.

Advertisement

It said that ministers applying absolute discretion may have limited time and did not usually receive free and frank advice on deportation cases - though Ministers were also free to take more time and seek further information.

"It is obvious to state that a process which allows a Minister to make a quick decision on a complex case with as little as an oral briefing and no advice is fraught with risk," the review said.

The risk could be mitigated if more decision-making was delegated to experienced experts, which would keep the minister "above the fray".

Collins passed information to PM

Earlier today National Party leader Judith Collins claimed she has been given information about alleged "inappropriate behaviour" by a Labour Party minister.

Collins says she has passed the information on to Ardern and that it was up to her to deal with it. The information was about a minister planning on remaining in Parliament after the election, Collins said.

She said the allegation was serious enough that if it were about a National MP, she would seek more information.

Advertisement

Collins' apparent tip-off came to light when she was speaking about former National MP Andrew Falloon, who quit Parliament on Tuesday after it was alleged he sent inappropriate messages to a young woman.

Asked by MediaWorks if she had "received anything about Labour ministers or Labour MPs", Collins replied: "I have actually".

"I have advised the Prime Minister and I have asked for anybody who has that information to send it directly to her," she said.

"I am not going to be indulging in any attacks on Labour on these things," she told MediaWorks.

National's Rangitata MP Andrew Falloon quit politics this week amid a sex-text scandal.

"I spoke to the Prime Minister yesterday as we were coming out of Question Time. I asked to speak to her and I said I had received such a tip-off and I did not want to receive any information on it. I would be asking the person to send it directly to her.

"She has provided me with an email address for that and that has been passed on to the person who contacted me. I don't want to engage in this."

Advertisement

Asked about Collins' comments, Cabinet Minister Chris Hipkins told RNZ that it was a matter for the Prime Minister to comment on.

But he added that it seemed to be a contradiction for Collins to say she didn't want to get involved and then to put the matter into the public domain.

Collins disputed that she had thrown it into the public domain, saying on RNZ that she had been asked a direct question on the AM Show and she had answered it.

She said she had received an email from a member of the public yesterday and that led to her conversation with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after Question Time.

"I don't want to go into detail but it was fairly inappropriate behaviour. I'm going to leave it up to the Prime Minister to deal with," Collins told RNZ.

It was about a current minister who was planning to stay on after the election, she said.

Advertisement

"This person is not my MP, and I thought she [Ardern] dealt with the matter relating to our MP well, and I'm not going to do anything other than treat this matter as something for her to deal with."

"I don't want us engaged in this. I want to focus on what matters to the people."

A spokesperson for Ardern said there was no comment to make at this stage.

Collins says Falloon lied

Collins defended the initial framing of Falloon's inappropriate text messaging as a mental health issue, saying she had been "very concerned" for Falloon's

"One of my big concerns is that we would have a suicide," she told RNZ.

She arranged for Barbara Kuriger, the party's chief whip, to put Falloon on a plane to Christchurch, where he was collected by National's mental health spokesman Matt Doocey, who then drove Falloon to his parents' house in Ashburton.

Advertisement

Collins said what Falloon had done was "despicable", but he was "still a human being".

Collins yesterday condemned Falloon, calling him "a liar" and saying it had become apparent his actions were a "pattern of behaviour" with three more women coming forward yesterday to say they'd also received explicit images.

Falloon's political career began to unravel on June 30 when he sent a pornographic image - not of himself - to a university student. Police investigated but decided the matter didn't meet the threshold for prosecution.

The teen's parents then emailed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's office on Wednesday, which sought permission to pass the matter onto Collins.

The Herald understands Collins' chief of staff was emailed about the incident on Friday afternoon and Collins was told herself at 11.30am on Saturday.

The leader called him that day to discuss the allegations and summoned him to a meeting first thing on Monday morning to put it to him in person.

Advertisement

Collins said she asked Falloon on Monday whether there was anything else they should know about.

"We were told 'no'. That's an enormous lie and one that goes to the heart of whether or not I could trust him as an MP and so he's gone."