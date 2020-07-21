A tenant who left rotting food in the kitchen and allowed his pet rabbits to soil themselves on the rental's carpet has been ordered to pay up.

In a recently released decision, the Tenancy Tribunal ordered Christchurch tenant Luke Vujcich to pay more than $1000 in damages to his former landlord.

Landlord Ms Duncan told the tribunal she found rotting food in the whiteware of the New Brighton rental when Vujcich's tenancy ended in January this year.

The carpet was soiled with rabbit waste, rabbit and smoke odour had damaged the curtains and carpet, there was rubbish in the property and there were holes in the garden, courtesy of Vujcich's rabbits.

Vujcich, who did not attend the tribunal hearing, was also found to owe Duncan more than $2000 in rent arrears.

The landlord sought the release of Vujcich's bond, with that amount to go towards his rent arrears.

Vujcich was ordered to pay his former landlord a total of $1315.99, made up of rent arrears, reimbursement for the immediate disposal of rotting food left in the whiteware and the cost of replacing two missing smoke alarms.

Duncan also applied for compensation for carpet and curtain disposal, internal cleaning, internal and external rubbish removal, gardening and replacement costs of the curtains.

While the adjudicator was persuaded Duncan had proved the property was not fully cleaned at the end of the tenancy, the landlord had only provided quotations for the cost of the cleaning needed.

As no work had yet been done, the tribunal was adjourned, with Duncan to undertake the repair of the property that she could then claim compensation for.

"On completion of the works the landlord must obtain tax invoices or other proof relating to that work," the decision read.

"Following this the landlord can apply, within the timeframe specified, for a further hearing to have the remaining claims determined by the Tribunal."

Duncan has until October 8 to apply for a further hearing to seek reparations for cleaning work at the property.