Three people have been seriously injured in a fiery crash that has blocked State Highway 1 Tokoroa in south Waikato.

Police were notified of a two-car crash at 1.10pm, with early reports suggesting one car was upside down and on fire, and the other was in a ditch.

A total of five people were injured in the crash.

Two Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopters, a Greenlea Rescue Helicopter and the TECT Resce Helicopter are on the scene.

Several fire trucks were also earlier called to the crash.

The road is blocked near Galaxy Rd and diversions are in place around the crash site.