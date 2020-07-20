One person has serious injuries after a crash involving a car and a truck on State Highway 1 north of Taupō this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash between Ohakuri Rd and Chestnut Rd about 6.20am, a police spokeswoman said.

The driver of the car was initially trapped.

St John was notified about 6.17am of a motor vehicle incident on State Highway 1, Atiamuri, a St John spokeswoman said. Two ambulances and one helicopter were sent to the scene.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

St John treated one patient with serious injuries and took them by road to Tokoroa Hospital.

A helicopter will airlift the injured person to Waikato Hospital, she said.

Traffic management was in place but both vehicles are off the road and not blocking either lane.

Related articles: