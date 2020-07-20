One person has serious injuries after a crash involving a car and a truck on State Highway 1 north of Taupō this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash between Ohakuri Rd and Chestnut Rd about 6.20am, a police spokeswoman said.

The driver of the car was initially trapped.

St John was notified about 6.17am of a motor vehicle incident on State Highway 1, Atiamuri, a St John spokeswoman said. Two ambulances and one helicopter were sent to the scene.

St John treated one patient with serious injuries and took them by road to Tokoroa Hospital.

A helicopter will airlift the injured person to Waikato Hospital, she said.

Traffic management was in place but both vehicles are off the road and not blocking either lane.